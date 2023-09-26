UMB and 4 other banks lead the way in Customer Service in Ghana

Accra, Sept. 26, GNA – Only five banks scored above the threshold of 98 per cent in the 2022 Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana Customer Satisfaction Index.

This marks a significant improvement over the 2021 edition where only two banks met the threshold.

The survey, organized by the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana said the Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) topped the list followed by Stanbic Bank and Republic Bank, scoring 99.7 per cent and 99.5 per cent respectively.

ABSA Bank and First Atlantic bank followed with 97.5 per cent and 96.2 per cent respectively with CBG Bank, Zenith Bank, GCB Bank Plc, Bank of Africa, and SG Bank recorded the least score.

Dr. Ireneus Gundona, Lead Researcher and Chief Executive of the Consumer Insights Consults Limited, said banks should improve customer service to enhance the financial sector.

“Banks have been doing well and it shows in this report, but we need to work more looking at the current problems the sector is facing,” he said.

Dr. Daniel Kasser-Tee, President of CIMG, urged the 23 universal banks to subscribe to this report as the findings would be very useful in shaping their decisions and actions on the three important study variables of Service Quality, Customer Satisfaction and Customer Loyalty, and their individual and combined effects on bank performance.

He advised consumers of the report, particularly the banks, to learn how to put the results to be announced tonight to good and prudent use.

“You should first look beyond their positions on the various tables to identify how they fared, for each of the five dimensions of service quality, overall customer satisfaction and dimension of customer loyalty,” he added.

John Awuah, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Association of Banks (GAB), urged its members to be heavy on improving customer service.

“We have seen the report, and this will help us in shaping customer service going forward. We will look at the good and improve on it as well as correcting the bad,” he said.

A statement from UMB said, “UMB is very proud about this achievement which underscores our 50-year heritage and pedigree in this market, and we have prioritised Customer Service and this objective feedback from our customers is gratifying.”

It said this validates their strategy of “Knowing2Serve”, Digital 1st and Transparency as our pillars to drive customer centricity. We dedicate our leadership in service to our customers.

It said they were committed to continue to serve the country and commend the CIMG and GAB for the effort they have put into providing an empirical basis for measuring service in the industry.

Overall customer satisfaction for remote banking was 88 per cent, while that of total customer loyalty was 81 per cent.

