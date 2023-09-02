UGMC honours 150 founding staff members for their commitment

By Samira Larbie/Jibril Abdul-Mumin

Accra, Sept 1, GNA- The University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) has honoured 150 of its staff for their service to the hospital since its inception in 2018.

The awardees included founding directors and staff, the board chairman, and the first interim committee, all of whom received plaques and certificates for their work.

The awards were presented to them to climax the fifth-anniversary celebration of the Centre.

The anniversary celebration was themed; “Five Years of Positioning the University of Ghana Medical Centre as a Centre for World-Class Patient Care, and Research.”

Dr. Darius Osei, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UGMC, said the hospital made significant strides in the past five years and established itself as a leading institution for world-class patient care, training, and research.

He cited an agreement between the government and the University of Ghana for a mutually acceptable ownership structure as one of its accomplishments, as well as increased infrastructural development and the performance of several open-heart surgeries, brain surgeries, and catheterizations on adults and children.

Others include laparoscopic surgeries, MRI services, dental services, and the setting up of the country’s second-biggest cardiothoracic centre, the Cardiac Catheterisation Lab, as well as 32 catheterization surgeries for 32 children.

“Through our focus on infrastructure development, specialized training programmes, cutting-edge research initiatives, strategic partnerships, and community engagement, the UGMC has been transformed into a leading academic medical centre in the country,” he added.

Dr. Osei said the UGMC aims to train more cardiology, gastrology, and other specialists over the next five years.

He said the Centre had begun the process by operationalizing those expertise areas and appealed to Corporate Ghana to support the Centre’s initiative to raise $5 million to construct a cutting-edge clinical trials facility.

Ms Shlomit Sufa, the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, congratulated the UGMC on its fifth anniversary, stating that the hospital’s partnership with her country was a testament to Israel’s strong bond with Ghana.

She said the partnership had resulted in the training of 100 Israeli health professionals who were now working in various capacities at the Centre.

She lauded the Centre’s feats in key landmark surgeries in non-invasive heart and brain surgery.

Alhaji Mahama Asei Seini, Deputy Minister for Health, said the UGMC reaffirmed the relationship between the government and the academia.

He pledged the government’s continued support for the Centre, stating that the Ministry intends to present a proposal to the Cabinet to make the UGMC a West African Clinical Trials Center.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Nana Aba Amfo Appiah, asked the Centre’s management and staff to remain committed to the hospital’s main mission of training, research, and healthcare delivery.

She urged the staff of the Centre to set the standard for excellence in healthcare delivery in the country.

Other activities for the celebrations include a fundraiser for the clinical trials center, health screening exercise, grand durbar, and awards ceremony.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

