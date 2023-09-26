Traffic control measures on the Tema Motorway begins October 2

Accra, Sept. 26, GNA – The Ministry of Roads and Highways will begin implementing temporary traffic management and control measures at the Tema Motorway Grade Separated Intersection on Monday, October 2, 2023.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the Ghana Highway Authority said the measure was to enable work on the second phase of the construction of the Tema Motorway grade separated intersection to be expedited.

It advised motorists to be mindful of road diversions as they approached the Tema Motorway grade separated intersection.

The statement said motorists travelling from Accra towards Afienya and Akosombo are to keep to the outer lane and exit onto the Harbour Road, and then move to the left lane and execute the U-Turn after passing the Pedestrian Bridge to merge with traffic coming from Tema.

Following the merge, motorists are to stay in the left lane, which will guide them straight through the intersection.

Motorists travelling from Tema to Accra are to keep to the left lane and go across the flyover, and then execute the U-Turn on the Akosombo Afienya Road after going past the pedestrian ridge, to merge with the on-coming traffic.

After merging with the oncoming traffic, they are to move into the right lane and then use the ramp to get onto the Tema motorway.

The statement said motorists going from Aflao and Dawenya to Tema are to “Stay in the right lane towards Akosombo Afienya Road, then execute the U-Turn on the Akosombo Afienya Road after going past the Pedestrian Bridge to merge with the on-coming traffic.

Thye are to stay in the left lane after merging with traffic to get through the intersection.

It said motorists going from Akosombo and Afienya to Dawenya and Aflao, are to keep to the left towards Tema Harbour and straight through the intersection, then execute the U-Turn on the Harbour Road after the pedestrian bridge to merge with the on-coming traffic.

After merging, they are to keep to the right, then use the ramp to get onto the Aflao Road.

Motorists travelling from Accra to Aflao and Aflao to Accra are to “Stay in the left lane, using the underpass.”

The Ministry advised all motorists to adhere to the new measures and apologised for any inconvenience during the work’s duration.

GNA

