The 2023 WASSCE ends successfully at Kadjebi

Kadjebi (O/R), Sept. 27, GNA – The 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) ended successfully on Tuesday, September 26 at the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region.

The district presented 1,406 candidates, but 1,404 wrote the examination. These comprised 723males and 683females, with two absentees, who are all males. Among the females were nine pregnant girls’ candidates.

Mr Christopher Agorkle, the Kadjebi District Examination Officer, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

He said the district witnessed an increase in candidates as 2022 recorded 904 candidates as against 1,406 this year.

Mr Agorkle said three Supervisors, five Assistant Supervisors and 84 Invigilators superintended the examination held at three examination centres, and that everything went on smoothly during the two-month examination.

The Examination Officer said though there were allegations of examination malpractices, there was no evidence to substantiate such allegations.

He, thus, commended all stakeholders for helping to ensure a smooth examination.

The 2023 WASSCE started on Monday, July 31, 2023, with candidates with Basketry 3 (Project Work) and ends on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, with Woodwork 3 (Practical) nationwide.

