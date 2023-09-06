Students of 1973 University Primary School Year give back to alma mater

By Prince Acquah

Cape Coast, Sept 06, GNA – The 1973 Year Group of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) Primary School have paid a visit to their alma mater in nostalgia, 50 years after completion to give back to the school.

The group, among them are the pioneers of the school, donated a variety of science equipment and a 65-inch smart TV to reinvigorate their science laboratory to make teaching and learning of science more practical.

They also gave the school some sports equipment including footballs, volleyballs, basketballs, and a variety of sports kits.

The old students also donated 80 litres of paint to the Archbishop Amissah Memorial School at Duakor in Cape Coast near UCC to help give it a facelift.

Earlier, the group including Madam Rosemary Ardayfio, a retired Deputy Chief Sub Editor at Graphic Communications Group Limited, spent some time with some of their teachers who were alive to appreciate them.

Handing over the items at a brief ceremony, the alumni made up of various professionals, delivered a pep talk to enable the students make informed carrier choices and to inspire them to reach greater heights.

Madam Joyce Brandful, spokesperson of the group, observed that the children were impressionable at their age and therefore, it was the best time to guide them in their life choices.

She said the purpose of the group was to look out for one another, support their living teachers and give back to the school.

“We are appreciative of what our teachers did to help us get to this point in life and what the school provided for our teachers to enable them train us,” she said.

She said the alumni had already organised a workshop to give teachers in the school 21st Century teaching skills to enable them to perform their duty with excellence.

Dr Benjamin Arthur, a neurosurgeon and member of the year group, told the students that they were unique in their own ways and urged them to be focused, disciplined, and open-minded to excel.

“Read more, work harder, and pay attention to detail because it really changed my life. Because of what I learnt here, I always went to the best schools in the world, and you can do it too,” he emphasised.

Mrs Georgina Aglobitse, the Headmistress of the school, welcoming the old students back home expressed gratitude for their gesture.

She was hopeful that the items would improve sports and academic activities, particularly the study of science in the school.

“Whatever you have lost in procuring these items, may you get it in many folds. We pray that the good Lord continues to protect you and give you good health and long life,” she said.

Later, Madam Ardayfio described the visit as “nostalgic,” adding “Looking back at the great lessons we were taught here, we considered it was prudent to come and give back to the school.

“And indeed, it is also a good opportunity for us to see ourselves again after many years,” she stated.

GNA

