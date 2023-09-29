Sisters of the Holy Cross celebrates 40th Anniversary

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, Sept. 29, GNA – Sisters of the Holy Cross, a women’s congregation of the Catholic Church, has marked its 40th Anniversary celebration of existence in Ghana at a colourful ceremony held at the Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Cathedral in Takoradi.

The celebration also formed part of activities to launch the golden jubilee celebration of the women’s congregation on the theme: “A Call to Respond to the Needs of the Time: Continuing the Mission of the Sisters of the Holy Cross towards 2033.”

Reverend Sister Margaret Mary Nimo, a First Ghanaian Holy Cross Sister, speaking at a Thanksgiving Mass, said the sisters of the Holy Cross was an international congregation of women, which was founded in 1841 in France, but began its mission in Ghana in 1983.

Reflecting on their mission since their arrival in Ghana, she said they had undertaken various activities towards the growth of the church and the country in general, in the area of education and health among others.

She said: “As we celebrate our 40 years of existence today, we look into the future with high hopes for the time we will celebrate 50 years of effective ministerial presence of the sisters of the Holy Cross here in Ghana. To be able to make these hopes a reality, we take inspiration from people of vision in the Congregation.”

Rev. Sister Nimo called on members of the congregation to continue to work assiduously and forge ahead to build on the legacies of founding members of the group, saying “With our high hopes, this is a time not to cling to the past glories that those before us have left us.”

She said it was time for them to go out of their comfort zones and be opened to hear the cry of the poor and respond to the unforeseen in the current challenging times.

Rev. sister Nimo also appealed to the church to continue to support them in prayers in the years ahead so that they would be able to keep their focus on the Lord to lead them in the path they need to follow.

The Most Reverend John Baptist Attakruh,, Bishop of the Sekondi-Takoradi Dioceses, in a sermon, commended the sisters of the Holy Cross for their firm contributions towards the growth of the Catholic Church and the country throughout their existence.

He reminded them of their call and responsibilities entrusted to them and urged them to continue to work together to build the church and God’s kingdom.

“As you celebrate your 40th Anniversary, you must be responsive to today’s needs – poverty, unemployment, ungodly acts and social vices among other societal challenges geared towards building a better community for all,” the Most Rev. Attakruh noted.

In attendance was Most Reverend Mathias Kobina Nketsia, the Archbishop Emeritus of Cape Coast and more than 50 priests, reverend sisters and brothers and the lay faithful.

GNA

