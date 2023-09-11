SAF denies killing civillians

KHARTOUM, Sept. 11, (Xinhua/GNA) – The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), on Sunday denied responsibility for “the killing of 40 civilians” in a market south of the capital Khartoum.

The resistance committee of South Khartoum, said in a statement earlier on Sunday that “40 civilians were killed in an air strike by the SAF warplanes in a market in Mayo area, south of Khartoum.” The committee also published photos showing large numbers of injured and corpses covered with cloths.

On the same day, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) also accused the SAF of shelling civilian neighborhoods in the Mayo area. “The SAF carried out aerial bombardments this morning on residents in Mayo neighborhood,” the RSF said in a statement, adding dozens of injuries were transferred to the nearby hospital.

The SAF, however, rejected the rebel militia’s claims as misleading and false, saying it had never targeted any civilian gatherings, according to a statement by its spokesman’s office. “The armed forces confirm that they only launch their strikes against rebel gatherings, crowds, sites and bases as legitimate military targets, while fully adhering to international humanitarian law and the rules of engagement as a professional army, far from innocent citizens,” said the statement. Sudan has been witnessing deadly clashes between the SAF and the RSF in Khartoum and other areas since April 15, which have left at least 3,000 deaths and more than 6,000 injuries, according to the Sudanese Health Ministry.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

