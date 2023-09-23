Prof. Naana  Opoku-Agyemang visits family of late Awutu Senya East NDC secretary 

Accra, Sept. 23, GNA – Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, 2020 running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has visited the bereaved family of the late Amadu Tuareg, who was the Awutu Senya East Constituency secretary of the NDC.

During her visit last Tuesday, a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Prof. Opoku-Agyeman expressed her deepest condolences to the grieving family and shared in their grief over the tragic loss of their loved one.

She listened to both family members and NDC party officials recounted fond memories of Amadu and the invaluable contributions he made to the NDC and the constituency.

She acknowledged the immense impact that Amadu had on the Awutu Senya East Constituency in the Central region and emphasised his dedication and commitment to the NDC’s cause.

Professor Opoku-Agyeman assured the grieving family that the profound loss they had endured would not fade into oblivion and that Amadu’s memory and enduring legacy would forever be enshrined within the ranks of the NDC.

The death of Amadu Tuareg was announced on Saturday, September 16, following his hospitalisation at the Ridge Hospital in Accra, where he had been receiving medical treatment.

