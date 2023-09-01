President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo to inaugurate maiden African Para Games in Accra

By Christian Kobby Quarshie

Accra, Sep. 01. GNA- President Nana Akufo-Addo will open the first-ever African Para Games, slated for September 3 to September 12, 2023, at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

The continental event would act as a focal point for competitors from over 21 African nations, who would compete in the various disciplines.

The disciplines to be competed for would be wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair tennis, and Amputee football.

Mr. Samson Deen, President of the African Paralympic Committee has pledged his commitment to make this year’s event a memorable one.

Team Ghana is poised for action with a ‘host and win’ agenda, hoping to cruise over its opponents.

Para Games, also known as the Paralympic Games, is a multi-sport event for athletes with disabilities which seeks to promote inclusivity and showcase the abilities of para-athletes.

The games are governed by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), the Paralympic Games have gained global recognition.

Sports Ministers from various African countries are also expected to grace the occasion.

GNA

