Policy analyst urges stakeholder involvement to fix education gaps 

Harriet Boateng Sarpong

Accra, Sept 5, GNA – Dr Esther Ofei-Aboagye, a policy analyst, has underscored the need for stronger partnerships between state and non-state actors to bridge gaps that impede access to quality education.

That, she said, would require continuous dialogue among stakeholders to review some of the government’s initiatives in the education sector, including the Free Senior High School Programme.

Dr Ofei-Aboagye was speaking at a public lecture in Accra as part of activities marking the celebrations of SEND-Ghana’s 25th anniversary.

She suggested that challenges in the educational domain could be solved through constant dialogue between stakeholders.

“I think that we are in a very challenging space in education right now, but we are also witnessing an effort to transform to emphasize STEM for instance, I think there is a lot of work going on there.

“I think also that there are a lot of actors in the education space. For instance, the private sector is drawing our attention to the fact that in places where the government has not been able to reach, a lot of people are patronizing low-cost private education, what must happen for me is that the partnership between the state and nonstate must be ongoing.

“If we are able to identify and establish where the gaps are and where infrastructure gaps can be built through this effective collaboration we move forward as a nation,” she stated.

Siaka KAMARA, CEO of SEND West Africa, underlined the need to develop a participatory leadership culture that allows countries and organizations to thrive.

The Social Enterprise Development Foundation of West Africa (SEND West Africa) was established in Ghana in 1998.

The multinational organisation has solidified its presence as a driving force around accountability, transparency, equity, and participation practices over the years, and significantly improved the economic development and governance in Ghana, Sierra Leone, and Liberia.

GNA

