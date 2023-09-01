Pharmacists in Mental Health Ghana to improve care, fight stigmatisation  

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Sept 1, GNA – Professor Pinaman Appau, Chief Executive of Mental Health Authority (MHA), says the Authority is focused on ensuring that every individual deserves quality mental health care commensurate with the nation’s middle-income status.

She said mental health services must be accessible, comprehensive, and dignified, emphasise client-centred approaches, and promote integrated care that addresses not only clinical needs but also the holistic well-being of individuals.

“One of the major challenges that have bedevilled Mental Health care delivery in Ghana is the erratic supply of Psychotropics in the country,” Professor Appau said.

Professor Appau was speaking at the launch of Pharmacists in Mental Health Ghana (PMHGh) by the Psychiatric Special Interest Group (GIS), a platform dedicated to advancing mental health through safe and evidence-based therapies.

PMHGh is an organisation of pharmacists across all sectors dedicated to enhancing the mental well-being of citizens across the country.

She said improved service delivery and community integration should be the core strategy of the organization to effectively improve services.

The Mental Health Act has emphasized community care as one of its central themes and it is committed to ensuring that community care takes a central stage in the strategy.

“The Mental Health Authority is committed to working tirelessly to ensure a consistent and sustainable supply of Psychotropics, thereby preventing disruptions and enabling continuous care for our clients,” Professor Appau said, adding “However, pharmacists will be able to prescribe such medications.”

Dr. Richmond Adusa-Poku, President of PMHGh, said it had come to the realization that medications provided for mental health were more than just substances, but agents of healing and empowerment.

Therefore, the organisation is committed to ensuring accessible and safe medicines for mental wellness.

He said it was important to educate the public about the safety and effects of medicines.

However, PMHGh will empower individuals to make informed choices about their mental health and advocate for society to value awareness and understanding of their mental health.

He said that most mental health patients were being stigmatized in society, making them vulnerable and prone to abuse causing rapid deaths in the country hence, society must stop stigmatization related to mental illness.

This can be done when doctors and pharmacists dispel myths and misconceptions of mental health, adding that fostering a culture of compassion and support that embraces every individual, regardless of their mental health status will help improve lives.

Dr Poku said the organisation has partnered with the Ghana College of Pharmacists to train mental health professionals who can contribute to research, and provide effective medical care for mental illness.

“By nurturing expertise and collaboration, we are laying the groundwork for groundbreaking advancements in mental health care”, he added.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

