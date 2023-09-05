Parents asked to support wards with special writing skills 

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, Sept.5, GNA – Parents have been called upon to support their wards or children, who intend to choose writing as a career, with special writing skills.

They should buy them books from good writers to read as well as encourage them to cultivate the habit of reading widely to sharpen their skills not only in writing but in speech.

Mr Bernard Amoako Danso, the Executive Director of HD Plus, organisers of essay competition among school children at the Basic level gave the advice at the close of “Season three,” of the HD Plus “This Generation Marathon Essay Writing Competition.”

The finalists wrote on the topic “People are of the view that successive governments should continue projects and policies of previous governments: write an essay to argue for or against the view,” which falls under the National Developmental Policy.

Mr Danso said the best and accurate platform to send out information was through writing and people who write for others to read; their writings should be dignified, impactful, motivating, solve problems and be inspiring to all and for generations to come.

He also encouraged school children to keep exhibiting their skills in researching, writing, reading and presentation, this, he said would build their confidence, concentration, speed and accuracy in their writing.

Master Samuel Yankey, a Basic Five Pupil from Kaf International School, Adenta won the ultimate prize in the essay competition to retain the trophy for his school in the Primary division.

Master Kwadwo Opare, a final year Junior High School (JHS) student at Living Star School was also adjudged the overall winner in the JHS division of the Season Three of the “HD plus This Generation Marathon Essay Writing Competition,” which began with over 500 basic school children from over 60 schools across Ghana.

Each of the two winners took home GHC2000.00, a plaque for themselves and a trophy for their schools, free medical care from the Ridge Medical Center and GHC100 books voucher from EPP book shop.

The grand finale saw 30 finalists from 23 basic schools from the Greater Accra, Central, Bono East and Upper East Regions.

There were 15 finalists from the Primary and JHS divisions. All the 30 finalists took home stationery and many more from sponsors as the first three writers with the highest scores in the first and second writing sessions which qualified them to the final in each division received citations and extra packages from sponsors as their prizes.

Miss Isabella Gifty Naa Dedei Attoh, Basic Five pupil of Home Care School Limited, Dansoman and Miss Jeheden Obeng Kissi, JHS One student at Pentecost Preparatory School, Bubuashie who came as the second runner in their respective divisions took home a cash prize of GHC500.00 each with additional packages from sponsors.

Master Mark Nana Yaw Oteng, Basic Six of Aslyd Academy, Dzorwulu and Miss Annabel Oforiwa Asare, JHS Two, from the Holy Cross High School – Tetegu were adjudged the first runner up and each received GHC1000.00 with additional packages from sponsors.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

