Ofankor riot: Police restore calm, open road to traffic flow

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, Sept.20, GNA—The Police have restored order at Ofankor on the Achimota-Pokuase road following a riot on Wednesday morning that resulted in the blockage of the highway by people suspected of being landguards.

The police said the riot was in relation to a land litigation issue.

The police said it had since opened the road to traffic and beefed-up security in the area.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the landguards involved in the incident shot some people resulting in injuries.

The Police said the investigation was ongoing to get the perpetrators arrested.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

