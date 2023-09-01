Newmont committed to building capacity of local businesses, Manager

By Benjamin Akoto

Abesim-Sunyani, Sept. 01, GNA – The Newmont Ghana Gold Limited has reassured its commitment to enhancing the capacity of local businesses to create employment opportunities in its host communities.

Mr Samuel Osei, Manager of Communications and External Relations, Ahafo South and North Mines, gave the assurance when he was speaking at a media workshop organised by the company at Abesim near Sunyani, saying that objective could be achieved through the implementation of programmes such as the Enhanced Local Procurement Programme (ELPP) and other local content opportunities.

The workshop brought together selected journalists of both the private and state media from the Ahafo and Bono Regions to update them on the company’s Ahafo North Project with focus among others on information regarding the project’s status and stakeholder collaboration.

Mr Osei said the company recognised the importance of supporting local economies and believes that investing in local businesses could contribute to sustainable development and create long-term value for both the company and the communities.

He announced the Ahafo North project was expected to generate approximately 1,800 jobs during the construction phase and 550 direct jobs during its operation, saying Newmont had committed to gradually recruit up to 53 per cent of its workforce from the immediate host communities as part of an employment agreement signed between the company and its host communities.

The Ahafo North Project, Mr Osei emphasized would contribute to Ghana’s revenue generation through taxes, royalties, fees, and community development.

He mentioned the project had also established various skills development opportunities for locals, including construction workers’ training, apprenticeships, soft skills training, and curriculum vitae training.

According to him, those initiatives aimed to equip individuals with employable skills and increase their chances of securing job opportunities within and outside of Newmont.

He assured of Newmont’s support to local businesses, creating employment opportunities and contributing to the social and economic development of its host communities and therefore urged stakeholders to cooperate to ensure the success of the Ahafo North Project.

Mr Andries Havenga, Director of the Ahafo North Project, underscored the company’s understanding of mining as a long-term business that required commitments and investments spanning decades.

He explained that Newmont’s ability to effectively manage social, environmental, and political risks directly impacts its reputation, value creation and peaceful coexistence with communities and other stakeholders.

Mr Havenga expressed the company’s commitment to building relationships based on mutual respect and trust, contributing to social and economic development, improving living standards and reaping long-term benefits.

Mr David Johnson, Director of Communications and External Relations, shared that Newmont’s capital investment in the Ahafo North Project had increased from US$800 million to approximately US$1.2 billion.

He said the company had to deal with land access and compensation issues, management of unauthorised structures, highway diversion, resettlement negotiations and several other activities that had been challenging but equally rewarding.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

