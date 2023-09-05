National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy to be submitted to Cabinet for consideration

By Hannah Awadzi

Accra, Sept. 5, GNA-Dr Kwaku Afriyie, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation on Tuesday, announced that the Ministry has reviewed and finalized the National Science, Technology and Innovation policy for the period 2024 to 2030.

In a speech read on his behalf by Mr Cephas Adjei Mensah, a Director at the Ministry, he said the policy had received a wider stakeholder consultation and in the coming weeks would be shared with key heads of institutions prior to submission to cabinet for consideration and approval.



This was during the 33rd Biennial Conference of the Ghana Science Association on the theme: Combating Climate Change: The role of science, Technology, and innovation.

The policy, he said, aimed at building a strong Science, Technology, and Innovation capacity to transition into knowledge-based society, drive development in all dimensions for sustainable transformation of the economy and society including adapting to and addressing climate change.



Dr Afriyie said the Ministry was fully committed to leveraging the application of Science, Technology, and Innovation in sustainable environmental management.



Professor Gordon Awandare, Pro Vice-Chancellor, University of Ghana, called on President Akufo-Addo to operationalise the research and innovation fund established by the government to support the development of scientific research and innovation.



“The government has done very well in establishing the research and innovation fund, but the President should cement his legacy by operationalizing the fund,” he said.

Prof. Awandare said for us, to develop as a nation, we cannot leave out investment in science and commended the Minister of Education for his passion for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Education.



He called on the private sector to also consider investing in science to enable science researchers to get a chance to work in industry.



Dr Michael Osae, National President of the Ghana Science Association, said the conference would create a platform to engage the public on the widespread impact of climate change and set the agenda for climate research in Ghana.

