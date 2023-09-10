National Polytechnic Museum Launches Educational Programme for First Day of School

Sofia, Sept 10 (BTA/GNA) – On September 15, the first day of school in Bulgaria, the National Polytechnic Museum will launch its new educational programme entitled “RoBo-LeGoTech – Past and Future in One”, the organizers said. The museum plays an important role in increasing understanding and engagement with science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The programme’s main goal is to encourage and introduce students to key STEM skills through hands-on experience and learning by doing. It also provides information about the most important life-changing breakthroughs in technology.

The training courses nurture collaboration, communication and critical thinking and motivate the participants’ future choices of jobs in science, technology and engineering, while inspiring them to be proud of the contributions of Bulgarian scientists and inventors. The activities are aimed at the 7-11 age group, the organizers said. The museum space is the perfect backdrop for exploration, learning and play.

The programme is supported by the Evrika Foundation and the Bulgarian Industrial Capital Association.

BTA/GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

