MUSIGA announces October 10 as new date for general elections

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, Sept. 23, GNA – The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has announced Tuesday October 10, 2023, as the new date for its National and Regional elections.

This was contained in a circular issued on Friday, September 22, 2023 by National Election Committee Chairman Mr. Peter Marfo, and copied to all Regional Chairpersons.

Members of the Association had scheduled Tuesday, August 8, 2023, for the elections but could not proceed after two of its members secured an injunction barely 24 hours to the polls.

The plaintiffs, Doe Kwablah Seyram Nyamadi and Fredrick Van Dyck, contended that the executives would not proceed with the elections without rendering accounts.

However, an Accra High Court later in August, dismissed the injunction, indicating that the plaintiffs had not demonstrated that they would suffer “irreparable harm” if the elections were to proceed.

The court, in dismissing the case, also ordered the plaintiffs to pay GH¢10,000 as damages to MUSIGA.

Following the ruling, the Union said the national and regional elections would now proceed nationwide on the rescheduled date.

“The poll would start at 8:00am and close at 4:00pm at all the voting centres on 10 October 2023.

“The register with the Electoral Commission of Ghana before the injunction, shall be used for the conduct of the elections. Same as all guidelines.

“We would continue to ensure that the elections are conducted in a free and fair manner,” Mr. Marfo said.

The Presidential race is between Acting President, Mr. Bessa Simons, and Ras Appiah-Levi, Roots Reggae Music Singer, and Performer.

Rev. Dr Thomas Harry Yawson goes unopposed as First Vice President while Madam Stella Edem Ganyo and Madam Abena Ruthy vie for the Second Vice Presidential slot.

Mr. Samuel Kofi Agyemang and Mr. Francis Derman Dogbatse are also contesting the General Secretary position. Candidates for Treasurer, Welfare and Organiser positions are also unopposed.

The remaining contestants would battle out various positions in the regions.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

