Morocco National Amputee football coach eyes first-ever Para Games trophy

By Simon Asare

Accra, Sept. 04, GNA – Morocco’s National Amputee football team Head Coach, Otmane Ennajmi, is aiming to make history with his side by winning the maiden Amputee football trophy at the 2023 African Para Games.

The maiden edition of the African Para Games, which is currently being held in Ghana, has over 20 African countries participating in wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis, and amputee football.

Speaking to Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the opening ceremony in Accra, coach Otmane was highly optimistic about his team’s chances of winning the trophy, considering the determination of his players.

“This tournament is the first of its kind, and we are aiming to be part of history. We have the quality to excel in the competition, and the first target is to progress to the next round and possibly go ahead with the competition,” he stated.

Coach Otmane, however, indicated that Ghana’s Amputee Football Team remains the biggest threat to their aspiration of winning the tournament but would be ready to face them in the group stages.

“Ghana are African Champions, and I witnessed what they did in Tanzania to win the championship. They have a very strong team. I am looking forward to our encounter with them,” he said.

Morocco is placed in Group A, alongside Ghana and Uganda as they relish progressing to the next round.

Morocco finished fifth in the 2021 Africa Amputee Cup of Nations held in Tanzania, and also took part in the 2022 Amputee World Cup, in Turkey, qualifying to the knockout phase.

