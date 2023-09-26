Mixed expressions greet Alan’s decision in STMA

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Sept. 26, GNA – The decision by Mr. Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten to resign from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been greeted with mixed thoughts and feelings by some residents of the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Area.

The Former NPP party Stalwart, and former contestant in the Party Presidential race is obviously not pleased with occurrences and happenings surrounding the recent super delegates conference of the party.

Whereas Ghanaians were expecting a pronouncement his press conference details to resign and contest independently rather generated a mixed feelings and thoughts among section of the public the Ghana News Agency spoke with.

Mr. Micheal Asare Appiah, a lecturer at the Takoradi Technical University described the decision as a “Political suicide.”

“He has ended his political career, going independent will not earn him the Presidency, he so dearly desired and he cannot return to the NPP again even if he will be welcomed; it will be welcomed with suspicion. He will not even get 5% of total votes in 2024, I see the move as revenge against his alleged intimidation of his agents and government support appointees support for Bawumia.”

Mr. Appiah wished that the aggrieved Party Man stayed and allowed the party to address his grievances.

He added that “…and wait until a flagbearer is elected and announce your support for the person for the interest of party unity. This would have gained him respect as a true patriot and statesman. I see his move as very selfish and a kind of entitlement to the Presidency.”

Meanwhile, Richard Kirk Mensah, the Western Regional Communication officer for the NDC, has congratulated Mr. Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen for what he described as, “For this bold decision to resign from NPP.”

Mr. Emmanuel Opoku, a Media Practitioner, said, “He is behaving like a child who brings his football for guys to play and when he is scored, he tells them he’s taking his ball away.”

Napo Ali Fuisine, a journalist, was of the view that nobody should allow his rights to be abused and thus there was no need to stay in camps where you don’t feel welcomed, “Why stay in a place where you are not welcomed?”.

Mr. Emmanuel Gamson lauded his decision to take his Destiny into his own hands, “this is the time or never”.

Mr. Isaac Arko, a Social Commentator, thought that Mr. Kyerematen should not have resigned from the competition in the first place…”Alan has issues in NPP and he has to face it.”

Mr. Alan John Kwadwo Kyeremanten took a similar decision in 2008 on grounds of seemly denial for the flagbearership race.

GNA

