Maxwell Konadu wants to maintain Nsoatreman’s Premier League status

By John Awayevu

Accra, Sept. 27, GNA – Maxwell Konadu, Head Coach of Nsoatreman FC, says maintaining his side in the Ghana Premier League remains his ultimate goal for the season.

He made this assertion after their 1-0 loss against Accra Hearts of Oak in week two of the betPawa Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium last Sunday.

Coach Konadu remained optimistic about the team’s future, having stated the team had the potential and quality to remain in the league come the end of the season.

He noted that the young, talented players in his squad were motivated to put up their best for the team, which would aid him in achieving a positive outcome.

“We would remain in the league; we have a young team, and the players are doing their best,” he stated.

The former Black Stars coach penned down a two-year contract with the Nsoatreman club as they campaign for their premier league campaign.

Commenting on the defeat against Hearts, Konadu described the game as a very competitive one but stated the first-half red card disrupted their plans to secure a win.

However, he commended his team’s efforts after an early setback but admitted that Hearts of Oak played well and deserved the victory.

Nsoatreman’s next game would be against Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu next Wednesday.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

