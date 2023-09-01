Lower Pra Rural bank supports two institutions in Takoradi

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Inchaban (W/R), Sept 1, GNA – Madam Favour Aflakpui, the Headmistress of the Sekondi School for the Deaf, has acknowledged the contributions of the private sector to the efficient running of the special school.

She said though the Government continued to be the key provider, both in infrastructure and teaching and learning materials, individuals, corporations, and associations also support to make the lives of the children worthwhile.

Madam Aflakpui said this when the school received assorted food items from the Lower Pra Rural Bank as part of activities to mark its 40th Anniversary.

The bank gave six bags of rice, three gallons of cooking oil, two bags each of gari and maize, three bags of beans, oranges and pineapples, 10 boxes of biscuits, and 60 packs of drinks.

She expressed gratitude for the gesture and appealed to other benevolent organisations and individuals to assist the school, particularly with projectors, desktop computers and printers to aid visual literacy and improve upon academic work.

The principal said the school participated in the recent Basic Education Certificate Examination using sign language for instructions, adding; “So we are waiting for successful results.”

Mr Isaac Kwamena Afful, the Chief Executive Officer of Lower Pra Rural Bank Plc, said the bank had the welfare and the general well-being of people in its operational area at heart, hence its efforts to provide such needs.

He implored the teachers and other workers of the school to do business with the bank.

“If you are here and you don’t channel your salaries through Lower Pra then you are doing a disservice to the district since the bank is poised to helping develop the district,” he said.

A Board member of the Bank, Madam Felicia Aba Dawoode, said: “We came here to show love to the vulnerable children who are very dear to our heart and as well demonstrate the need for care and support for the marginalised anytime we have the opportunity.”

The bank also made a similar donation to the Sekondi Special School located at Sofokrom near Sekondi and held a quiz competition for some schools in the area.

The Lower Pra Rural bank became operational in the Shama District on August 31, 1983, and had since spread its tentacles to other parts of the Western Region through financial prudence.

GNA

