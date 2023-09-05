Let’s address climate change with green Innovation and technologies – Israeli Ambassador

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, Sept. 5, GNA – Madam Shlomit Sufa, the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, says Ghana’s continuous efforts in tackling the effects of climate change should be technology based to promote sustainable solutions.

She said the devastating effects of climate change transcended borders and it was imperative Ghana and Israel cooperated to address them with green Innovation and technologies.

“Climate change knows no borders, it’s imperative that we address the challenge with green Innovation and technologies and we do so with urgency and commitment.”

The Ambassador said this at the fifth edition of the Israeli Green Innovation Competition (IGIC) held as part of the activities for the 11th Ghana Garden and Flower Show organised by the Strategic Africa Communications Limited (STRATCOMM Africa).

The competition was to help leverage on the unique strength of the State of Israel in promoting innovation and sustainable solutions that promote agriculture, food security and climate change.

Madam Sufa, in her address, said: “Innovation has always been at the heart of our success stories as Israelis, faced with an arid landscape, we have transformed challenges into opportunities and today we proudly share our knowledge and technological prowess in sectors such as agriculture and our environment.”

She said they had been impressed with young Ghanaians putting up creative and innovative ideas to solving the everyday challenges of agriculture and the environment.

As one of the judges reviewing and awarding marks to the competitors, the Ambassador said, “the future looks very bright in our joint efforts to creating a cleaner, healthier and prosperous Ghana.”

This year’s competition saw over 60 entries on various innovative solutions but the entries were shortlisted to six competitors where the winner would receive a fully paid trip to Israel to participate in industry related meetings, excursions and conferences.

The competitors were Nana Kofi Afriyie Sarpong of Merdeo foods; John Ardayfio of Husk Technologies; Portia Dumba of Pordu Care; Erica Appiah of Wobil Technologies; Lawson Buabassah of Agroguard and Miss Judith Akwetey of AgriMercarb emerging as the ultimate winner.

In Israel, Miss Akwetey would learn best practices, network and seek potential investors to help their existing business. She and other participants would be enlisted on Embassy Startup Database and participate in training opportunities that would enhance their idea.

“I am going to learn and partner with them, come back to help my colleagues and the youth,” she said

Madam Esther Cobbah, Chief Executive Officer, Strategic Communitions Africa Ltd (Stratcomm Africa), said: “We will do whatever we can to unearth these intelligent and innovative young people every year. It is evident that we have the human resources in Ghana and all we need to do is to help them solve problems.”

“What I will tell them is that passion will drive you to do something but they need to have a purpose. The key words that must be on their minds as guiding principles are passion, purpose, perseverance, hard work and integrity,” she said.



