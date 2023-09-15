Lessen the unemployment menace, youth are bogged down — Mrs Mogtari

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA

Ho, Sept. 15, GNA – Mrs Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has stressed on the need to fix the unemployment situation to enable the nation benefit from its teeming youth population.

She said Ghana’s strength of youth and their infinite potential was being limited by the present unemployment dilemma and would require a boosted multi sectorial investment initiative by the government.

Mrs Mogtari was addressing a youth empowerment and entrepreneurship day celebration of the Asogli Te Za (Yam festival), as the guest speaker.

“The youth percentage of 38 per cent is said to be the highest proportion of youth in any country in West Africa. This means Ghana should be the leading light in bringing up creativity and utilising innovation to solve our problems.

“It means that the youth should be the leading voices in determining the direction of our nation. Unfortunately, the youth are bogged down in unemployment, and it is estimated to be at 12.5 per cent today,” she said.

She said 60 per cent urbanisation of the nation’s youth, according to the 2021 census, was both sweet and sour tale as the nation managed swelling cities and diminishing rural communities.

“These statistics require that the government plans carefully and invest in all sectors; health, education, transport, oil and gas and agriculture.”

Mrs Mogtari said John Dramani Mahama who is presently the flag bearer for the NDC, had unwavering commitment to youth development, and would implement “well considered” policies and proposals for their empowerment and to address the unemployment issue through entrepreneurial support.

The entrepreneur and legal practitioner said entrepreneurial acumen among Ghana’s youth has been greatly appreciated in recent years, and the implementation of measures to remove barriers such as access to finance, skill training, and regulatory barriers and excessive politicisation.

She commended the Asogli State for the youth empowerment initiative and said adding such empowerment to the traditional event had helped equip them for the future.

The youth empowerment event was added to the programming for the festival, last year, and this year’s include an entrepreneurship component.

Dr Anita Fafa Dartey, a lecturer at the UHAS School of Nursing and Midwifery, drew attention to habits flourishing among the youth, which she said unconsciously robbed most of them of their glorious futures.

Dr Dartey again mentioned abuse of electronic relay screens and said increased screen time risked affecting the eyesight of the youth.

Reverend Dr. Daniel Agbeko, a Senior Lecturer at the University led the youth to understand the world of education and career development.

