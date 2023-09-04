Leaked Tape: Supt Asare corroborates COP Mensah’s allegation of IGP’s involvement

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Sept 4, GNA – Superintendent George L. Asare, a police officer implicated in an alleged plot to oust from office Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police, says information reaching him shows that the IGP recorded their secret conversation and leaked the tape.

His statement, thus, aligns with earlier allegations by COP George Alex Mensah, who had earlier told the Atta Akyea-chaired Committee, that the IGP directed the recording of the leaked tape and he (IGP) possessed the original copy.

Supt Asare said this on Monday when he appeared before the seven-member bi-partisan committee of Parliament investigating the alleged plot to remove the IGP from office.

According to him he also had information that the IGP had an agreement with Mr Daniel Bugri Naabu, a former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), after Mr Naabu notified him of “somebody wanting his post and had come to him to assist.”

Supt Asare said COP George Mensah’s curriculum vitae, which was given to Mr Naabu to be forwarded to the appointing authority, had instead been given to the IGP.

On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, Ghanaians woke up to a leaked audio recording, allegedly involving a police commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove IGP Dampare from office ahead of the 2024 elections.

Consequently, the Minority Caucus in Parliament called for a probe into the leaked tape.

Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, on July 25, constituted a seven-member bi-partisan committee to probe the secret recording to determine its authenticity.

The Committee has up to September 10, 2023, to report back to Parliament. It has three members each from the Majority and Minority sides, and a technical person, chaired by Mr Samuel Atta Akyea, an NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa South.

Mr James Agalga, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Builsa North is the Vice-Chairman, with Mr Patrick Yaw Boamah, the NPP MP for Okaikoi Central; Madam Ophelia Mensah, NPP MP for Mfantseman; Mr Eric Opoku, NDC MP for Asunafo South and Mr Peter Lanchene Tuobu, NDC MP for Wa West as members.

Dr Isaac Lartey Annang, a lawyer and a human rights activist, is the technical person assisting the committee.

Mr Naabu, the Paramount Chief of Namong in the Mamprugu Kingdom of the North East Region, on Monday, August 28, appeared before the committee and cited three police officers as engaging in the plot conversation.

They are Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah, Supt George L. Asare, and Supt Emmanuel Eric Gyebi.

Mr Naabu said the trio and himself engaged in the conversation at his office at Osu in Accra, during which he (Naabu) secretly recorded the conversation.

GNA

