Kwame Baah wins Best Music and Entertainment Personality at Forty Under 40 Awards

By Simon Asare

Accra, Sept. 02, GNA – Mr. Kwame Baah, the Chief Executive Officer of Yve Digital, a music aggregation platform, has been named the Best Music and Entertainment Personality at the 2023 Forty Under 40 Achievers Awards.

The renowned music entrepreneur was recognised for his hard work in pushing the works of Ghanaian artistes, including the likes of Okyeame Kwame, Fameye, D-Black, Wendy Shay, Sista Afia, and many more.

Some of his innovative works, like the ‘Get the Artiste’ platform, have helped in the facilitation of booking artistes for both local and international shows.

In his acceptance speech after receiving the award, Mr. Baah expressed his gratitude to those who have helped in his stellar journey in the music industry and said he would dedicate more of his time to promoting the works of Ghanaian artistes.

“I want to first thank God for where he has brought me thus far and also the Chief Executive Officer of Farmhouse Productions, Mr. Ivan Quashigah, who has been very supportive.

“Special thanks also go to the team at Yve Digital and all those who have believed and had confidence in me. Congratulations to us all,” Mr. Baah said.

He further stated his zeal to support young and upcoming artistes as he was open to supporting them reach the top of the music industry not in Ghana only but on the international stage.

The highly prestigious Forty Under 40 Achievers Awards is a scheme that seeks to identify and celebrate a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished young business fellows under the age of forty (40) who are making an impact in their respective industries.

