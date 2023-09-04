Kwadaso MP organises free health screening for constituents

Dominic Antwi Agyei, GNA

Tanoso (Ash), Sept. 4, GNA – Professor Kingsley Nyarko, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso in the Asahnti Region, has organised a free health screening for his constituents to diagnose, treat and prevent diseases.

The beneficiaries were screened for ailments like blood pressure, diabetes, and malaria in the exercise aimed at improving the health status of the people so they would remain productive.

“The people cannot help accelerate the growth of the area, if their health conditions are not good, as health is wealth.” he said, and that health was essential for the progress of every community.

The MP organised the two-day exercise in collaboration with the Rich Women Foundation, a community-based organisation, seeking to empower young women through health education and promotion.

The beneficiary communities were Tanoso and Topre in the Kwadaso Municipality.

The MP urged the people to take their health issues seriously by seeking regular medical check-ups.

“The human body is like a car that requires periodic servicing, so you must not wait till sickness consumes your entire body before seeking medical treatment because this may become difficult to fight at a certain stage,” he said.

Medications were distributed to those diagnosed with various ailments by the medical team, whom Prof. Nyarko commended for contributing towards the success of exercise.

Dr Priscilla Amma Pokuah, the Chief Executive Officer of Rich Women Foundation, advised the people to be health conscious and prioritise health-related issues to improve their wellbeing.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to the Ghana News Agency expressed gratitude to the MP for the exercise to improve the health of the people.

