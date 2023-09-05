Keta MP holds free eye screening exercise for constituents

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (V/R) Sept. 5, GNA – Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpe, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Keta Constituency in the Volta Region, has organised a free eye screening exercise for his constituents.

The exercise was held in collaboration with the Keta Municipal Hospital, Lifetime Wells Vision, and Friends of Eye Centre, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) from Tamale.

Mr Albert Edzordzinam Kwame, an eye specialist, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during a screening exercise at Dzelukope-Alata, said over 800 residents were tested and given medication.

He said others also received eye glasses for special purposes such as reading and sight.

“This exercise is aimed at reducing the number of eye related cases in the area,” he said.

Mr Gakpe, on his part, expressed appreciation to the organisers for their continuous service and support for humanity.

He further urged the constituents to ensure regular check-ups as well as engaging in constant exercise for their well-being.

“Some severe and special cases involving cataracts and glaucoma have been booked for surgery,” he added.

The exercise was held in communities such as Anlo-Afiadenyigba, Nyravase, Tengekope, Anyako, Abor, Kedzi, Atiavi, Kponuga, Sasieme, and its surrounding communities within the Keta Municipality.

The beneficiaries for the exercise were screened for various eye defects such as cataracts, glaucoma and others.

The move was the second edition under the watch of Mr Gakpe in his Constituency.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

