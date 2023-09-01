Illegal activities threatening existence of Bui Dam – Chief

By Dennis Peprah

Bui (B/R), Sept. 1, GNA – The surge in illegal mining and logging activities are threatening the existence of the Bui Power Generating Station in the Banda District of the Bono Region, Nana Kojo Wuo II, the Chief of Bui, said on Friday.

He said concerted and decisive efforts were required to control the menace in addition to the uncontrolled cattle rearing in the Dam’s enclave to protect the national asset.

Nana Wuo raised the concerns when Mr Kofi Dzamesi, the Chief Executive Officer of the Bui Power Authority (BPA) and the managers of the Dam performed a ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of an ultra-modern football pitch at Bui.

The Banda District Assembly is executing the 500-capacity seater stand project with funding from the BPA. It has flood lights, changing rooms and VIP seating area, expected to be completed within 15 months.

The chief said the country needed a strong political will to create a buffer zone to prevent the illegal miners, which include foreign nationals, from damaging the dam.

He said the management of the Bui National Park also ought to be improved to boost eco-tourism and facilitate local economic growth.

The impact of climate change, which brought in its wake hot weather conditions and unpredicted weather patterns, was felt in the Dam’s enclave due to the human activities going on there.

Nonetheless, the chief commended the BPA for constructing the Bui Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compound and appealed to the Authority to upgrade the facility to a hospital status to meet the demands of the growing population.

Mr Dzamesi stated that besides power generation, the BPA was determined to build the potential of the youth and improve their living conditions.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

