IAWPA honours Joseph Wemakor for excellence in peacebuilding 

Accra, Sept 24, GNA – International Association of World Peace has conferrred Africa Peace Advocate Awards 2023 on Joseph Kobla Wemakor

He was recognized among over 30 exceptional Ghanaian individuals who have dedicated themselves to promoting peace in their communities and beyond.

Joseph Kobla Wemakor is a renowned Ghanaian peace activist, dedicated humanitarian, and influential journalist and the founder and executive director of Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG), an NGO committed to fighting for the rights of marginalized groups in society.

The IAWPA’s newly granted honour signifies a landmark and colossal achievement in Wemakor’s relentless journey of fostering peace and understanding among communities.

The Africa Peace Advocate Awards, a headline initiative from IAWPA, has been instrumental in recognizing peace advocates who have made exceptional contributions to promote peace and harmony.

The award brings the total number of notable honors received by Wemakor this year to three. The Pan-African Human Rights Defenders Network, based in Kampala, Uganda, was the first organization to be moved by his extraordinary accomplishments and nominated him on February 17, 2023, for the prestigious African Defenders Shield Award, which honors people who work to advance and defend human rights in Africa.

On July 15, 2023, the Entreps, International Board of Global Actors, and Business for Sustainability in Costa Rica gave him, along with his platform, the most prestigious 5th UN Global Entreps Awards for their outstanding contribution to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This was followed by widespread recognition.

Again, on November 13, 2021, he received an honorary award for peace, security, and education from the Transformational Empowerment and Rural Integration Africa Foundation, an NGO, at the inaugural Africa Early Education Award (AECEA) ceremony for his outstanding work on peacebuilding initiatives across the continent.

GNA

