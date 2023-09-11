I am battle ready to capture Builsa North seat- Kofi Alonsi

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Sandema (U/E), Sept 11, GNA – Mr Thomas Kofi Alonsi, the Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Builsa North Constituency of the Upper East Region, has expressed readiness to capture the Parliamentary seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The political history of the Constituency indicates that it is a stronghold of the NDC, which occupied the seat from 1992 to 2020, except in 2004 in when Mrs Agnes Asangalisa Chigabatia took the seat and made political history for the NPP.

She polled 6,160 votes, representing 33.70 percent to beat her contender, Mr Timothy Ataboadey Awontiirim of the NDC who polled 6,147 votes, representing 33.60 per cent.

Mr James Agalga, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, won the seat in the 2016 election with 13,886 votes, representing 61.21 per cent while Mr Alonsi who contested in that election, polled 8,652 votes representing 38.14 percent.

Mr Alonsi, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the side-line of an acclamation Delegates Conference of the NPP in Sandema, was confident of capturing the seat for NPP in the upcoming Presidential and Parliamentary elections in 2024.

“Victory is assured come December 7, 2024. I say this confidently because the people of this Constituency are crying for a certain freshness and representation in Parliament. I am the answer to that cry.

“I am ready for this battle, and as we say in our Party, it is a battle that would be fought by the Lord. So, we are prepared for this battle, knowing that the good Lord Himself has already fought the battle and victory certainly will be ours come December 7, 2024,” he said.

Mr Alonsi assured Constituents that given the nod to represent them in Parliament, he would work together with them in unity with a common vision and purpose to solve the problems of the Constituency.

“This is a message that resonates with the generality of the people of the Constituency,” the unopposed PC said.

According to Mr Alonsi, the NPP government, led by President Akufo-Addo had performed well in all sectors of the economy in the Constituency, and reiterated confidence that the Constituents would reward him and the Party’s Presidential Candidate with their votes in the general elections.

“There is a good story to tell as far as the Party is concerned,” the PC, who is the Director-General of the Ghana Maritime Authority, added.

Mr Isaac Adawale Atasige, the Upper East Regional First Vice Chairman of the NPP, in the company of some Regional Executives of the Party, called on delegates at the conference to stay united and work to capture the seat from the NPP.

He said the NPP had performed well in government and urged delegates and Party supporters to campaign on their achievements to enable them to get more votes to break the eight-year rule of political parties in Ghana.

GNA

