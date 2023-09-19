Huawei Connect Conference 2023 opens  in Shanghai on September 20 

Shanghai, Sept 19, GNA-The 8th Huawei Connect Conference (HUAWEI CONNECT 2023) is scheduled to take place at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition Hall and Shanghai World Expo Center from September 20 to 22, 2023.

The Conference is aimed to bring together thought leaders, business elites, technical experts, partners, and developers to explore ways to enhance industry intelligence across various industries and fields.

The event will be on the theme: “Accelerating Industry Intelligence.”

A statement issued said during the conference, Huawei would host over 100 keynote speeches, summits, and forums, providing participants with ample opportunities to engage in meaningful discussions and learn from experts’ insights.

Moreover, a sprawling 17,000-square-meter exhibition area would allow attendees to experience cutting-edge technologies and applications up close and personal, interact with technical professionals, and discover innovative solutions, development tools, and best practices.

The 7th Huawei Connect Conference 2022 was held from November 7-9, 2022, and featured various topics such as Kunpeng, Shengteng, AI large-scale models, scientific intelligence, and the foundation of digital intelligence.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

