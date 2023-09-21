Gunmen kill traders and injure others on the Pusiga-Pulmakom road in the UER 

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Pusiga (U/E), Sept. 21, GNA – An unconfirmed number of people have been killed while others sustained varying injuries at Pusiga in the Upper East Region after they were attacked by unknown gunmen.

Sources have told the Ghana News Agency that about nine people have died while about 15 others sustained injuries and were receiving medical attention at the Presbyterian Hospital in Bawku.

The victims, made up of mostly market women, were travelling in two mini buses, a cargo truck and with Police escort to Cinkasse in Togo from the direction of Bawku.

The attack happened on the Pusiga-Pulmakom stretch near the Gbewaa College of Education when the unknown gunmen opened gun fire on the moving vehicles.

The Police exchanged gunshots with the assailants, but the attackers succeeded in killing some of the traders and injuring many others.

The traders were believed to be travelling to Cinkasse to buy goods, and to return to Bawku and its surroundings to retail.

Mr Zubeiru Abdulai, the District Chief Executive for Pusiga, confirmed that the incident happened in the morning of September 21, 2023, and added that the cause of the attack was not yet known.

He said the Police had restored calm to the area and were working to arrest the perpetrators of the attack.

“I cannot confirm the casualties but all of them have been conveyed to Bawku because a good number of them are from Bawku, the attack only occurred on our land, but all the victims came from Bawku,” he said.

GNA

