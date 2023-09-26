Government will continue to partner Huawei to develop youth ICT skills

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, Sept. 26, GNA – Ms Ama Pomaa-Boateng, the Deputy Minister for Communications and Digitalization, says the government will continue to partner initiatives like the Huawei Seeds for the Future Programme to offer industry relevant training to the youth.

She said the government was dedicated to fostering a digitally inclusive society and the goal was to leave no one behind.

The Deputy Minister was speaking at the closing ceremony of the 8-day Seeds for the Future programme in Accra.

The Ministry in collaboration with the Huawei Technologies Ghana has trained a total number of 40 Female Tertiary Students digital skills as part efforts in inspiring young women in the field of technology over the years.

As part of this year’s Programme, beneficiaries were engaged in an eight-days intensive online training introducing them to industry relevant courses, in the areas of 5G, Cloud Computing, AI and Digital Power.

The programme is Huawei’s globally recognized Corporate Social Responsibility programme, which seeks to develop local talent, share knowledge, increase ICT sector awareness & enthusiasm, & foster digital community building.

She said this could only be achieved by equipping the youth with the requisite digital skills needed to thrive in the 21st Century.

She said, “Over the past 8 days, these young talents have worked tirelessly to ensure that the training they received becomes a catalyst for meaningful change.”

“Our beneficiaries under this programme, competed with their colleagues from Algeria and pitched innovative ideas that can help solve some concerning problems we face in Ghana like Galamsey, Cervical cancer, late detection of fire outbreaks and long waiting hours at hospitals leading to death among others,” she added.

Madam Fatimatu Abubakari, the Deputy Minister of Information commended the 40 girls, who benefitted from the initiative this year, urging them to strive and become good ambassadors of the brand and the country by contributing to the development of ICT in their society.

She said what Huawei had done with the Programme was highly commendable and the government would continue to make critical investments towards ensuring ICT learning becomes conducive for students seeking to take career paths in the technological space.

“The importance of studying ICT cannot be overemphasized as we have seen how critical it can be deployed to resolve real-time problems in education, healthcare, and communications among others and I want to give the assurance that the government is keen on making the needed investments to improve the ICT learning space,” she said.

She urged the beneficiaries of the programme to make practical use of the lessons and guidance given to them during the training.

Mr Kweku Essuman Quansah, the Deputy Director for Huawei Ghana, expressed gratitude to partners including the Ministries of Information and Communications and Digitalization for their support and thanked the beneficiaries for their interest, time, and energy they invested in the programme.

He said the programme had over the past few years prioritized the training of ICT talents across the globe, to address the widening industry skills gaps in the ICT industry.

He said in the space of two years, they had trained 80,000 young girls in relevant ICT courses.

Miss Grace Aliko, the overall Best Student in the 2023 edition of the Programme, a Level 400 student from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, said she gained relevant knowledge and skills in cutting-edge courses like 5G networking and artificial intelligence among other leadership capabilities.

Awards were given to deserving personalities and students who made great contributions and outstanding achievements in this year’s programme.

GNA

