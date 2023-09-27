Government secures GHC3.9 billion in reopened bond exchange

By Jibril Abdul Mumuni

Accra, Sept 27, GNA – The Government secured GHC3.9 billion from bond holders who participated in the just ended reopened domestic debt exchange programme.

In a statement, the Ministry of Finance indicated that the result of the exercise constituted a significant achievement for the Government.

The results the Ministry said would allow the government to implement fully the economic strategies in the post-COVID-19 Programme for Economic Growth (PC-PEG) during this current economic crisis.

According to the ministry, since the invitation period to exchange expired on 22 September 2023, no new tenders would be accepted and no revocations or withdrawals would be permitted.

The Ministry disclosed that settlement of the new tranches pursuant to the invitation was expected to occur on 29 September 2023.

During that period the Ministry said the Government would issue the New Tranches to Eligible Holders whose offers were accepted for credit to the account of such tendering Eligible Holder at the Central Security Depository.

The statement stated that Government reserved the right to extend such settlement date, including with respect to one or more series of Eligible Bonds,

GNA

