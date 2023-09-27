GOSANET Foundation lauded for contribution to healthcare delivery

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Tsriefe (V/R), Sept. 27, GNA – Mr Matthew Adam Ayamba, Adaklu District Director of Health has lauded the efforts of GOSANET Foundation, a health non-government organisation (NGO) working in the Adaklu District for its efforts towards improving health care delivery, especially in malaria.

He said the Health Directorate would continue to give them the needed support.

Mr Ayamba was addressing a review meeting organized by GOSANET Foundation on Community Level Malaria Social Behavior Change Communication activities for 15 participants from the project communities.

The review meeting, which was sponsored by Global Fund through the National Malaria Elimination Programme was attended by traditional, religious and opinion leaders and Community Based Advocates (CBAs).

Mr Ayamba also praised the CBAs for their untiring efforts despite not being paid for their services.

“We are also aware of the challenges and public ridicules some of you faced in your communities, but I encourage you to keep up the good work you are doing,” he said.

Mr Ayamba entreated traditional leaders and Assembly Members to give the CBAs the needed support in their communities.

He said the Health Directorate was putting measures in place to reward the efforts of committed volunteers and give recommendations on any of them or their wards who would want to enroll in a health institution.

Mr Robert Dedi, the District Disease Control Officer who gave an overview of the malaria situation in the district said though malaria had reduced marginally in the district, more needed to be done in its eradication.

He called for a collective effort and support from all stakeholders to make it possible.

Mr Samuel Yao Atidzah, Executive Director of GOSANET Foundation praised the District Health Directorate and the CBAs for their unflinching support for the Foundation in achieving its programmes and objectives.

He said the review meeting was to highlight activities carried out by the Foundation from February to July this year.

Mr Atidzah mentioned some of the activities as community engagements in project communities, school-level sensitization on malaria presentation and control, Information Education Communication activities, sensitization sessions in churches, and mosques, community outreach using mobile van and radio programmes.

The others he said were monthly monitoring, supervision and evaluation of activities and assessment of CBAs house to house engagements, identification, and follow-up on pregnant women with respect to IPtP (a malaria drug for pregnant women) use and data collection in the project communities.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

