GJA constitutes 27th Annual GJA Media Awards Committee

Accra, Sept. 26, GNA – The National Executive of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has constituted the 27th Annual GJA Media Awards Committee.

The nine-member committee will vet entries submitted by members and select winners in 34 categories for honours at this year’s media awards, a statement signed by Mr Kofi Yeboah, the General Secretary of the GJA, said.

The Committee is chaired by a former Director of Television at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Betty Appau-Opong.

Other members of the awards committee are: Fortune Alimi, Executive Editor, Daily Guide Network; George-Ramsey Benamba, Chief Editor, Ghana News Agency; Loretta Vanderpuye, Regional Director, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation Obonu FM / TV, and Michael Quaye, Deputy News Editor, Daily Graphic.

The rest are: Joana Afua Mensah, News Editor, United Television (UTV); William A. Asiedu, Head of News, 3FM and Co-host, Sunrise Morning Show on TV3; Nana Kofi Acquah, International Photojournalist, and Isaac Nuamah Yeboah, News Director, Atinka Media Village.

The awards up for grabs include the prestigious P. A. V. Ansah Journalist of the Year, Best Female Journalist of the Year, Most Promising Journalist of the Year and Best Student Journalist of the Year.

The 27th GJA Media Awards is scheduled to take place at the Accra International Conference Centre on October 29, 2023.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

