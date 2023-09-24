Give women more leadership roles – Rev. Mrs. Tegbe-Agbo 

Accra, Sept. 24, GNA -Reverend Mrs. Patricia Akpene Tegbe-Agbo, the National Coordinator of the Women’s Ministry of the Global Evangelical Church, has appealed to the government, industry players, civil society and religious organisations, among others, to intentionally give women more leadership opportunities to enable them to contribute to national development,

She said God had endowed women with exceptional skills, special virtues, and other competences like multitasking, hardworking, trustworthiness, patients and the fear of God that make them to excel at what they do.

Rev. Mrs. Tegbe-Agbo, who was also the Public Relations Manager (PRM) for the Church for the past eight years, stated this in her acceptance speech during a Handing/Taking over ceremony held at the Global Eavgelical Church Head Office in Accra.

She took over from Rev. Mrs. Vivian Emenyo Doh, who occupied the position for the past eight years until the end of her tenure in August this year.

With a deep sense of gratitude and humility, Rev. Mrs. Tegbe-Agbo expressed her appreciation to God and the church for entrusting her with the significant responsibility.

She acknowledged the exemplary leadership of her predecessors, Rev. Mrs. Edith Adoblosu Kuhlor and Rev. Mrs. Vivian Emenyo Doh, whose dedication has set high standards for the ministry.

Rev. Mrs. Tegbe-Agbo emphasized her commitment to continuing their legacy and elevating the ministry to new heights.

She extended her gratitude to the entire Women’s Ministry team, from the membership to the Central Committee Executive, for their unwavering commitment to advancing the spiritual and general well-being of women.

Rev. Mrs. Tegbe-Agbo highlighted the challenges ahead, noting that they were opportunities in disguise.

She emphasized the importance of addressing pressing issues such as spiritual growth, support for those facing adversity, and promoting equal opportunities for women in leadership and service within the church.

In her speech, she stressed the significance of inclusivity and collaboration, urging the church community to work together to ensure that every member, regardless of gender, feels valued and heard.

She quoted 1 Corinthians 3:6 to emphasize the idea that God calls individuals for specific tasks, which they will accomplish together for the expansion of His kingdom.

Rev. Mrs. Tegbe-Agbo extended a hand of cooperation to church leaders, pastors, and fellow women, emphasizing the importance of nurturing an environment where every member could fully participate and contribute their God-given gifts.

She acknowledged the support of her family and friends, expressing her excitement and deep commitment to working together to create a faith community where every woman can realize her full potential and contribute meaningfully to the shared mission of the Global Evangelical Church.

Rev. Mrs, Doh, the immediate past National Coordinator, expressed her gratitude to God, the leadership of the Church and the women for their support during her reign.

She listed some of the achievements of the Ministry during her tenure as teaching of handicrafts, securing the Women’s land at Hoviefe, support to widows, prisoners and the less privileged among numerous others.

Rev. Eric Faakor Avah, the Director of Church Life and Nurture (DCLAN), in an exhortation, admonished the women to pursue excellence in holiness in all they do.

He further encouraged them to draw their strength from the Lord since it is him who enables them to do all things.

The Director earlier on conveyed the warm greetings and best wishes of the Moderator and the Synod Committee Executive who could not make it to the ceremony as they were engaged in an equally important assignment.

The ceremony was witnessed by Madam Joyce Dieu Donne Ahiabor, the Female Presbyter serving on the Synod Committee Executive, the former National Coordinator Rev. (Rtd). Mrs. Edith Adoblosu Kuhlor, representatives from the various Presbyteries as well as friends and families.

GNA

