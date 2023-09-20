Ghana Models Awards Juniors 2023 confer honours on young prospects

By Simon Asare

Accra, Sept. 20, GNA – The Ghana Models Awards Juniors 2023 has been successfully staged, with Papa Yaw Aboagye and Blessing Kyei picking the Best Overall Model in the male and female categories, respectively.

The awards ceremony, which happens to be the second edition, was held at Ghana International School in Accra to celebrate young models in Ghana for their hard work and contribution to the modelling industry.

Hosted by 2021 Ghana’s Most Beautiful contestant Dede Tetteh and child prodigy Orielia Quartey, the event also acknowledged parents who have supported their wards to pursue a career in modelling.

Speaking at the event, Jerry Wonder Sampson, founder of the awards scheme, said that this year has been very encouraging with the increasing number of young models participating in the event.

“This year, our sponsors really did well in providing directives and support for the event. Also, parents really came out to see these young talents and show us what they got. It was very encouraging for me and my team; a very big improvement from last year”, he said.

Some winners on the awards night included ‘Baby Model of the Year—Male and Female, which were won by Daxton Papa Ekow Giurre and Marvella Dzikunu-Michaels, respectively.

Others included Alvin Boakye (Commercial Model of the Year), Nana Yaw Akuamoah (Male Runway Model of the Year), Pearl Sebuabe (Female Runway Model of the Year), Maya (Female Discovery of the Year), and Nana Aba Blankson (Most Supportive Parent), among others.

The Ghana Models Awards Juniors is a subsidiary of the Ghana Models Awards, which is designated for adult models and comes off every year.

GNA

