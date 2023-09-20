George Kyeremeh: The Ghanaian artist inspired by Africanism and fashion artistry 

By Simon Asare

Accra, Sept. 20, GNA – In an era where the arts continue to thrive, especially in Ghana, artist George Kyeremeh is among the few who are making a difference in the space and has gained significant recognition for his contribution to the arts.

According to Kyeremeh, telling the story of Africa through paintings, sculptures, fashion, portraiture, and figure drawing, among others, had always been a childhood desire. Having secured his educational honours from Takoradi Technical University, Kyeremeh has risen to be one of the most sought-after artists in Ghana, producing works in the film and music industries.

“I have always wanted to become an artist, and as I progressed further into my college years, I became open to many other paths and careers such as illustration, painting, and portraiture, and this has changed my understanding of African culture.

“Technology is gradually changing the art space, and it has made it very competitive, but I think it should stop us from telling the African story through our paintings and other art forms,” he said.

Kyeremeh, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Kaakyire Ye Deehyee Art Company and KYD Collections, also explained that being open to different art forms had given him a broad perspective on the arts, allowing him to create new styles and unique works of art.

“Since I started this journey, I have been able to work with some top Ghanaian music artistes and movie stars, and I am focused on establishing myself on the international stage,” he added.

