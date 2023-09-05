Foreign Minister Gabriel Presents Bulgaria’s Bid for Membership of UN Human Rights Council in 2024-2026

Sofia -Sep 5 (BTA/GNA) – The protection of human rights has always been a top priority of Bulgarian foreign policy, Gabriel said. “Over the years, we have actively worked to strengthen multilateralism and to build a just international order that puts human rights at its core,” she noted. This was particularly evident during Bulgaria’s first membership of the UN Human Rights Council 2019-2021, when the country’s efforts led to the adoption of a resolution focusing on children with disabilities to realize their rights through inclusive education, she added.

Determined once again to contribute constructively to the development of UN policies and on those relating to the protection of human rights, Bulgaria has reiterated its candidacy to the leading and most humane body, Gabriel said.

There is no development without peace, protection and promotion of human rights, she stressed. The Foreign Minister noted that the slogan of Bulgaria’s candidacy is “Committed to contribute”.

Gabriel pointed out that as a future member of the council, Bulgaria has four commitments – measures and policies aimed at combating all forms of discrimination and intolerance; promoting the inclusion of women and girls in leadership positions in all spheres of life; protecting children’s rights, including the right to universal access to education for every child; participating in international efforts to combat misinformation, promoting media freedom and protecting journalists.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister said that Bulgaria will rely on the other UN member states, representatives of civil society and social partners to implement these commitments.

“I hope that Bulgaria’s candidacy for the UN Human Rights Council will be supported by your governments,” Gabriel told the present representatives of the diplomatic corps in Bulgaria. “Together we will contribute to strengthening the protection and promotion of human rights around the world,” she added.

Bulgaria is currently a member of the Executive Board of UNICEF (2023-2025) and of the Executive Board of UN Women (2023-2025).

