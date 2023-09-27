FDA issues urgent recall of two batches of Oxytocin injections

Harriet Boateng Sarpong

Accra, Sept. 27, GNA – The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has issued an urgent recall notice for two batches of Oxytocin injections imported by Hills Pharmacy and Alpha Duo Pharma Ltd.

The recall notice was issued due to concerns about the quality and safety of those pharmaceutical products.

A statement issued and signed by the FDA’s Chief Executive Officer, Delese Mimi Darko, said a product quality monitoring found inconsistent laboratory analysis results for Beltocin and Vernetocin (Oxytocin) injections at 10IU/ML, with multiple batches failing to reach the approved quality standard.

“The Authority’s product quality monitoring activities have detected that results of laboratory analyses for both Beltocin and Vernetocin (Oxytocin) injections 10IU/ML have been inconsistent with several batches failing to meet approved quality standards.”

As a result, the Authority has asked all health facilities, medical stores, and pharmacies who have batches of those medical products in stock to discontinue its administration and return them immediately.

“The Authority, by this notice, requests all health facilities, medical stores and pharmacies that have any batches of these medical products in stock to immediately stop administering them and return them to their suppliers and importers.”

The FDA stated that it would work with importers of Beltocin and Vernetocin (Oxytocin) injections to ensure a successful recall and safe disposal of all product batches.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

