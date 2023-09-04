Ejisu Municipal assembly embarks on strategic partnerships to attract investments 

By Samuel Ofori Boateng

Ejisu (Ash), Sept. 04, GNA – The Ejisu Municipal Assembly is embarking on strategic partnerships with some developed cities abroad to help attract investments and create employment opportunities for the youth in the area.

Mr Samuel Oduro Frimpong, the Municipal Chief Executive, who stated this, said the objective was to help attract investors to establish businesses and fast track the development of the area.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency after a meeting with a delegation from the Zhengzhou Municipal People’s Congress in China, he said there was the need for the assembly to strengthen partnerships with some developed cities to promote investments.

The delegation led by Jiang Chaohong, Director of Education, Science, Culture and Public Affairs Committee of the Congress, was in the municipality to strengthen the sister-city relationship between the two cities and harness opportunities that existed for the benefit of the two cities.

Mr Frimpong pointed out that Ejisu was strategically located, and the ongoing construction of the inland port would help open the area for more private and commercial investments.

Again, the history of the city, coupled with the numerous tourist sites made it imperative to strengthen partnerships with private investors to open businesses to create jobs for the youth.

Mr Frimpong said the assembly was putting measures in place to attract investment in the provision of modern market centres to help move all the traders out from the roadside in the town.

He said the cooperation with the Zhengzhou municipal of China, would help facilitate and provide opportunities for more Chinese investments in the area and called on the people to support the assembly to achieve that objective.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

