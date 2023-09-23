Eastern Regional Peace Council urges respect for diversity

By Emelia B. Addae

Koforidua, Sept. 23, GNA – Dr. Mark Boadu, Chairman of the Eastern Regional Peace Council, has advised Ghanaians to reject intolerance, hate speech, and tribalism and instead recognise that diversity fosters mutual respect and strengthens the fabric of society.

“It is worth noting that peace begins within ourselves; it’s about cultivating compassion, nurturing relationships, and forging connections that transcend others and cultures,” he said.

Dr. Boadu made this statement at the celebration of this year’s International Day of Peace in Koforidua on the theme: “Action for Peace: Our Ambition for the Global Goals.”

He emphasised that genuine peace was an aspiration attainable through purposeful efforts, unwavering resolve, and a collective commitment to the principles that unite individuals in a society.

He highlighted the importance of communities having access to education, economic opportunities, a culture of tolerance, and a well-functioning government structure.

These factors, he stated, are crucial in promoting stability and reducing conflict.

“Let us advocate for a well-functioning government and society where policies uplift the marginalised, protect fundamental human rights, provide quality education and employment opportunities, and ensure justice for all,” he said.

The Eastern Regional Secretariat of the National Peace Council has organised a range of capacity-building programmes, workshops, and outreach initiatives.

These efforts aim to foster an appreciation for the importance of diversity, trust, tolerance, confidence building, negotiation, mediation, and reconciliation.

Dr. Boadu said various programmes carried out were successful in building peaceful coexistence among individuals, groups, and communities.

He said the regional peace council was prepared to provide education and capacity-building initiatives throughout the entire region.

Through the National Peace Council Act of 2011, the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana established the NPV, an independent statutory national peace institution.

The International Day of Peace is observed worldwide on September 21 each year, serving as a reminder of the United Nations’ dedication to promoting peace and a world free from conflicts.

In his address, Mr. Seth Kwame Acheampong, the Eastern Regional Minister, highlighted the significance of peace as both a noble aspiration and a practical necessity for the survival and well-being of the people.

Peace acts as the fundamental cornerstone for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which have been collectively established by the global community.

The SDGs, a collection of 17 ambitious and interconnected objectives, seek to achieve the eradication of poverty, the preservation of the environment, and the promotion of peace and prosperity for all by the year 2030.

The minister noted that the Sustainable Development Goals were not solely rooted in moral obligations but were astute investments that, once accomplished, would yield numerous advantages for both humanity and the environment.

These benefits include the reduction of inequalities, advancements in healthcare, improvements in education, the empowerment of women, and the promotion of innovation.

He further said peace was not only a necessary condition but also a result of achieving sustainable development.

“We are living in a time of unprecedented challenges and opportunities. We are faced with multiple threats to peace and security, such as chieftaincy disputes, galamseys, farmer-herder clashes, and climate change, among others, in our region,” he noted.

“However, we also have unmatched resources and capabilities to overcome these challenges. We must, therefore, seize the opportunities available to us through the power of science and technology, where we can innovate and solve problems,” he said.

“We can also use the power of communication for collaboration and networking. We can use the powers of democracy and participation in our decision-making instruments, as well as the power of humanity and solidarity to care and act.”

In the momentous gathering, chiefs, elders, security agency officers, and representatives from private and government institutions convened to take part in a cheerful celebration.

Several individuals and groups were honoured with citations of honour for their notable contributions to the activities of the Eastern Regional Peace Council.

The honour was classified into the categories of community service, economic empowerment, social service, and women’s empowerment.

GNA

