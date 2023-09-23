Drivers, passengers in Western North appeal for repair works on portion of Benchema-Adjoafua road

By Alex Baah Boadi

Asempaneye (WN/R), Sept 23, GNA – Driver and passengers, who use the Benchemaa junction to Adjoafua road in the Western North Region, have appealed to the Ministry of Roads and Highways to repair portions of the road to ensure easy accessibility.

The road situated in a strategically important cocoa and timber production area in the Western North Region is also a major road that linked Ghana to the Ivory Coast at Oseikojokrom in the Bia West district.

The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on December 20, 2019 cut the sod for the construction of the 38 km road which was scheduled to be completed within 28 calendar months.

The construction works, among others, was intended to upgrade the road from an unpaved road to a double bituminous surface treatment.

However, checks by the Ghana News Agency revealed that Messrs Amandi Investment Ltd, the construction firm working on the road, had abandoned work midway.

Some drivers, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency, lauded the government for work done so far, since according to them, the number of hours they spent had reduce.

However, the deplorable nature of portions of the road had destroyed its beauty and called on authorities to fix that portion.

Some passengers also told the Ghana News Agency that because of the bad nature of portions of the road, they sometimes had to get off their vehicles and walk for about 100 meters before rejoining their vehicles, a development they described as worrying.

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) contacted Engineer Justice Addai, the project Engineer on the issue, he said the company was aware of the situation but indicated they could not immediately move in for maintenance due to outstanding payments owed the company.

Mr Godfred Kwabena Agyei Asante, District Chief Executive of Juaboso, said he had reported the situation to the Regional Minister who had also arranged with the Regional Highways Department to fix that portion within the shortest possible time to ensure that the stretch of road become easily accessible.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

