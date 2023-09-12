Dr Bawumia commissions a new Headquarters for Methodist Church Ghana

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, Sept. 12, GNA – A 16-storey single Tower, known as the Wesley Towers, which will serve as the new Head Office for The Methodist Church Ghana, has been commissioned and dedicated by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia in Accra.

The state-of-the-art edifice, located at the Ambassadorial Enclave, West Ridge, Accra, was funded by the Church’s internally generated funds.

It comprised an auditorium, a restaurant, executive conference rooms, offices for rent and a 100-capacity car park.

The facility will provide a spatial accommodation for the connexional business of the Methodist Conference and project the Church’s reputation as one of the oldest Christian denominations in Ghana.

At the Commissioning and Dedication ceremony in Accra on Tuesday, Vice President Bawumia expressed the hope that the Wesley Towers would be a place of transformation, spiritual growth, and maturity for all those who enter its doors.

The Wesley Towers is a Grade ‘A’ Office Block which provides fit-for-purpose facilities for its users. It has changed the skyline and improved the beauty of the Central Business District of Accra.

“May the Wesley Towers be a place where lives are changed, where relationships are deepened.

“Let this edifice be a symbol of our comfort to the values of faith, hope, and love. May it serve as a reminder that, as a community, we are called to be a source of light and inspiration to all who enter us,” Dr Bawumia added.

“This day is a testament to the unwavering faith, dedication, and commitment of the entire membership of the Methodist Church Ghana.

“It is a day of reflection, of thanksgiving, and of looking forward to the bright future that awaits us within these walls.

“As we stand here today, we are reminded of the countless hours of hard work and sacrifice that have brought us to this moment. The journey to this beautiful edifice has been one marked by faith, hope, and love.

” It is a testament to what can be achieved when a community comes together with a shared purpose and a shared vision,” Dr Bawumia stated.

He was of the belief that the Wesley Towers were not just a physical structure, but “it is a symbol of our faith, a beacon of hope, and a place where love and compassion will flourish”.

“It is a space where we will come together to worship, to fellowship, to work, to learn, to support one another, and to reach out to those in need, which is the core business of the

Church,” Dr Bawumia observed.

Vice President Bawumia extended his gratitude to the members of the Church who had given so generously their time, talents, money, and resources to make the Wesley Towers a reality.

“Your dedication and commitment to this project is truly inspiring,” he stated.

Vice President Bawumia stated that if Christians could live transformed lives in Jesus Christ, then it meant that the Church and the State were heading towards a bright future.

“This is because their transformed lives will transform our societies and will affect the entire nation positively,” he added.

The Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, the Presiding Bishop, Methodist Church Ghana, in his sermon, entreated the members of the Church to rededicate their lives to God by presenting themselves as living sacrifice, holy and acceptable to the Lord.

He said the edifice would be a symbol of enduring faith and hope in God and use it to propagate the gospel of Christ to all nations.

The Presiding Bishop cited Nehemiah 12:27-47 which referred to the story of the construction of the walls of Jerusalem by the Israelites after extended periods of enslavement in Babylon and, thus, charged the Congregation to rekindle their faith in the Lord and live lives that are pleasing to God.

Most Rev. Dr Boafo noted that while the commissioning and dedication of the facility called for joy and celebration, he underscored the need for the congregation to renew their faith in God and have pure and dedicated hearts.

He thanked the Lord for his faithfulness, kindness, and mercies for seeing the Church through the periods of difficulties during the construction phase, amid the COVID-19 pandemic that brought financial meltdown to the world, including the Church.

