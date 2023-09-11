Delta Air Lines explains Saturday Emergency Landing ofDL157 

Accra, Sept 11, GNA – “Delta flight 157 from Accra to New York-JFK diverted to Lajes Airport following a mechanical issue with a backup oxygen system,” an official release to the Ghana News Agency said Monday.

According to the release, issued by Kingdom Concepts Consult(KCC), in Accra, the crew descended to a lower altitude out of an abundance of caution during the diversion and the aircraft landed safely.

The incident happened on the early hours of Saturday, September 9.

“An alternate aircraft was dispatched from Lisbon to help our customers more quickly get to their final destinations, while the original aircraft was repaired by maintenance technicians,”it said

“We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels.”

On the Boeing 767-300ER aircraft, it said, were 215 customers and six crew members.

“Customers were provided meals at TER and deplaned into a secure area, while waiting for the alternate aircraft for the alternate aircraft from Lisbon, which has now departed for Lajes.

“Refunds and an additional gesture of goodwill were provided to our customers for the experience.”

The Lages Airport serves Terceira, one of the main islands in the Azores.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

