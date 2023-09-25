China ready for more agricultural imports from EU, Beijing says

Beijing, Sept. 25, (dpa/GNA) – China has agreed to import more agricultural products from the European Union, Vice Premier He Lifeng said on Monday after a meeting with EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis in Beijing.

In return, Beijing hopes that Brussels will allow exports of high-tech products to China again, He said. Both sides agreed to discuss market access for high-quality food and agricultural products from Europe, according to the Chinese vice premier.

China and the EU also agreed on further cooperation in the financial sector, for example, allowing financial institutions to invest in the markets of the partner countries, He said. Consensus had also been reached on other issues, he added.

Dombrovskis’ visit to China came less than two weeks after the European Commission announced its intention to investigate China’s e-car subsidies. Brussels believes that China is distorting the market by subsidizing Chinese e-car companies, allowing them to offer their cars at a cheaper price.

He appealed to the EU to exercise caution and keep its markets open. European customers and the development in Europe towards less emissions would benefit from this, he said.

