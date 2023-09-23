CEO of Adamus Resources fetes over 500 children

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Sept. 23, GNA – Ms Angela List, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adamus Resources Limited has feted some 500 children in the Ellembelle district to mark her birthday.

Ms. List also gave children in James Town school bags, stationaries and other teaching and learning materials to support the efforts of parents in providing quality education for them.

The CEO of Adamus Resources told the Ghana News Agency that, “I am grateful to God for the many opportunities and of course, I have achieved this feat through quality education and so on this very important milestone in my life, I feel honoured to share my life with these children who are the future leaders.”

She said quality education, put values in children and mould them into better versions of themselves for social benefits and encouraged parents and education stakeholders to be mindful of the kind of education to inculcate into the Ghanaian child.

“Celebrating another birthday is a blessing and I really feel honoured to be in the midst of these children; thank you all for sharing in my joy,”Ms List added.

In a related development, the CEO continued to impact lives of women in her catchment area through the Women Empowerment (WE) project in Ellembelle District in the Western Region.

The project had so far given hope to 90 women through employable skills such as beauty technology, hairdressing, cosmetic science, make up, millinery and accessories for them to be economically empowered.

GNA

