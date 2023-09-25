Cenpower Launches KIPP clean project to combat marine pollution at Sege beach

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Sept. 25, GNA – Cenpower Generation Ltd (Cenpower), the owners of the Kpone Independent Power Plant (KIPP), has taken steps towards environmental sustainability with the launch of the KIPP Clean Project.

The landmark project had the support of five other environmentally conscious organizations: Kpone Katamanso Municipal Assembly, Tema Tank Farm Limited, Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Limited, Ecostar Environmental Services Limited, and Cenpower Operations & Services Limited.

A statement issued in Accra by Maame Peprah, Legal Manager, Cenpower Generation Limited, said the inaugural event involved a clean-up exercise at the Sege Beach.

The statement said together these organizations were united to make a tangible difference in the Sege Beach area.

The innovative initiative aims to address the pressing issue of plastic and waste pollution along the beautiful beach shorelines within the Tema Industrial enclave.

Mr. Theophilus Sackey, the Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of Cenpower, said, “The KIPP Clean Project represents Cenpower’s commitment to preserving our planet and its ecosystems in the face of mounting climate change threats.”

He expressed appreciation to the six participating organizations for their support and added that, “Cenpower, together with our five partners, acknowledge that the protection of our marine environment is an essential step in combating climate change and safeguarding the well-being of all living creatures, including humans, animals, and plants.”

He said the primary objectives of the KIPP Clean Project was to promote Environmental Sustainability and Strengthen Community Relations.

The project seeks to raise awareness about the environmental hazards posed by plastic and waste pollution. It emphasizes the critical importance of protecting our environment, especially marine life, from the harmful effects of waste.

He said through collaborative efforts, the project aimed to strengthen relationships among participating organizations and underscore the significance of working together to positively impact the community.

Approximately 150 dedicated volunteers from the participating organizations participated in the clean-up exercise.

He said to ensure their safety and effectiveness, all participants were provided with personal protective gear and the necessary cleaning tools and equipment and waste collected during the event was expertly managed by a waste management specialist.

“The KIPP Clean Project is a testament to Cenpower’s commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility,” he added.

He said by partnering with like-minded organizations, Cenpower was actively contributing to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goals 13 (Climate Action) and 14 (Life Below Water).

