Cape Coast Youth Development Association refurbishes Oguaa Akoto monument

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, Sept 1, GNA – The Oguaa Traditional Council and the Cape Youth Development Association (CCYDA) have unveiled the refurbished Oguaa Akoto monument, the symbol of Cape Coast.

The unveiling formed part of activities marking this year’s Oguaa Fetu Afahye and the 25th Anniversary of the enstoolment of Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, Omanhen of the Oguaa Traditional Area.

The magnificent monument, located at London Bridge, the city centre, was originally donated by Oguaa Akoto Kuw of Cape Coast, Obuasi, and Abidjan some decades ago.

The crab symbolizes the military tactics used in the pre-independence era that culminated in the triumph of a troupe of 30 over a thousand, captured in one of the accolades of Oguaa, “Eduasa a onye apem koe a apem enntum hon.”

It epitomises the ability of the crab to defend itself cunningly and in bravery, to symbolise the Cape Coast spirit.

The refurbishment was supported by Nana Kweku Yensu, the Sanaahen of Oguaa Traditional Area and Patron of CCYDA.

He expressed gratitude to the Oguaa Traditional Council for the monument and pledged to work with the Association and other stakeholders to enhance the development of the area.

Nana Yensu called on all Oguaa residents to invest in the historic city to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth.

Unveiling the monument, Nana Kwame Adu I, the Tufohen of Oguaa, explained that the people were very hospitable but could also become vicious when attacked, hence the symbol.

The Ancient City gave lands to whites to build castles and schools, but also led the struggle towards the attainment of independence.

The community was the first seat of government and represents the cradle of education in Ghana.

History has it that the dealers in crabs named the “Bentsir” area in front of the Castle as “Gua” or market while the inland village was named “Kotokoraba.”

Hence, the town’s residents decided to give credit to the crab and its trade, which established the town, thus “Oguaa Akoto.”

Having regard to the nature of the “Kotowuraba” or crab stream, “Nana Kotowuraba” became one of the earliest gods of Oguaa, which was reputed to care for the well-being of the people and has since been recognised as such.

GNA

